Left Menu
Development News Edition

Micro-identification, mass isolation, quick treatment helped India in COVID-19 fight: Vardhan

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2020 20:03 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 19:57 IST
Micro-identification, mass isolation, quick treatment helped India in COVID-19 fight: Vardhan
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday said the country's policy of micro-identification, mass isolation, and quick treatment helped prevent large scale deaths and spread of COVID-19. He said 1.35 billion Indians honored the decision of nationwide lockdown that helped keep the mortality rate down and contained the spread of COVID-19 so far. Addressing the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Health Ministers' meeting through video conference, Vardhan stressed that human welfare must be the basis of all economic growth.

The meeting was chaired by Ogtay Shiraliyev, Minister of Health, Republic of Azerbaijan, the Union Health Ministry said in a statement. Vardhan said the present COVID-19 pandemic crisis also reminds the people that the global institutions of governance need to become more democratic, transparent and representative to be credible and effective. A reformed multilateralism is the need of the hour, he said. "Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ensured speed, scale and determination in handling this crisis.

"Armed with a political will to ensure that we defeat this dreadful disease, 1.35 billion Indians came together to honor the decision on nationwide lockdown that have kept our mortality rate down and contained the spread of the disease," the statement quoting Vardhan said. "Our policy of micro-identification, mass isolation and quick treatment reaped good dividends in preventing large scale spread and deaths due to COVID-19," he said. The NAM summit is being organized at a time when the international community is faced with a pandemic that has disrupted lives and livelihood of millions of people around the world. The NAM expressed its concern at the global threat posed by COVID-19 and resolved to fight it with proper preparedness, prevention, resilience-building, and greater national, regional and international collaboration, the statement said.

Offering his condolences to families across the world who have lost their loved ones to this deadly disease, Vardhan said, "COVID-19 has made us realize that we are more interconnected and interdependent than ever before. "It has made us realize that the man-made challenges that our planet faces today - such as climate change and public health emergencies - can only be faced together, not when we are divided. It requires collaboration, not coercion." In India, the health minister said, the government swung into action and added capacity in terms of infrastructure as well as manpower. With a fleet of 10,000 dedicated COVID hospitals and Care Centers and a trained healthcare workforce of over two million, there was no looking back, he said, adding that India took every possible step to ensure that it contains the spread of the virus. "We also ensured that focus on COVID-19 should not mean neglect of patients of other diseases," he stressed. Along with taking care of its citizens, India also extended help to other countries, Vardhan said, adding that it has promoted coordination to counter coronavirus and organized capacity building by sharing its medical expertise with the neighboring countries.

"India is living up to its reputation as the pharmacy of the world, especially for affordable medicines," he said. Vardhan said besides meeting the domestic needs, India has provided medical supplies to over 123 partner countries, including 59 members of NAM. The country is also taking active part in the global efforts to develop remedies and vaccines, he said.

"As developing countries, it is our people that stand to be the most profoundly affected by these changes. We must all realize that our destinies are linked like never before," he said, seeking constructive deliberations, cooperation and collaboration in the spirit of solidarity and fraternity that characterizes NAM. Acknowledging the contribution of the frontline workers, Vardhan said, "Let us all stand up to clap for all frontline COVID warriors - our doctors, our nurses, our paramedics, our sanitation and security staff, our army, police and paramilitary forces, our journalists, all those who are putting their lives at risk for us, and for their families who are sending their members to the battlefield with all the risks.

"They have taught us a lesson, and that lesson is to never forget that human welfare must be the basis of all economic growth," he said.

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

GSK ties up with gene editing start-up Mammoth for COVID-19 test

GlaxoSmithKlines consumer health unit has tied up with Mammoth Biosciences to develop a test that uses a technology commonly used in gene editing to detect novel coronavirus infections, the California-based startup said on Wednesday.The CRI...

Italy's daily coronavirus death toll steady, new cases fall

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy climbed by 161 on Wednesday, against 162 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency said, while the daily tally of new cases fell to 665 from 813 on Tuesday. The total death toll since the outbrea...

COVID-19 deaths in Delhi: Over 26 per cent of people of who died were in 50s

Over 26 per cent of the total COVID-19 fatalities in the national capital were of people in the age bracket of 50-59 years, according to official figures. The coronavirus death toll in Delhi has climbed to 176, while 534 fresh cases of CO...

Delhi's autowallahs struggle to make ends meet despite relaxations in lockdown guidelines

After two months of lockdown, the auto-rickshaws are now finally back on Delhi roads since Tuesday after the Delhi Government granted permission for autos, buses and cabs to run during Lockdown 4.0. But despite the ease in restrictions, the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020