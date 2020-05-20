One more tests COVID-19 positive in Chandrapur, active cases 2

A 55-year-old man tested coronavirus positive in Chandrapur city of Maharashtra on Wednesday, taking the number of such patients in the district to three, health officials said. However, the number of active patients in the district is only two now as one COVID-19 patient has now tested negative, the official said.

"The man who tested positive today is a resident of Durgapur, Panchsheel Nagar in Chandrapur city. However, his daughter, who had returned to Chandrapur from Hyderabad, has tested negative," civil surgeon, Dr Nivruti Rathod, said. "She had returned to Chandrapur on May 13 and was sent to institutional quarantine. However, she had stayed at her house with the family for a night before being quarantined," he said.

On May 18, the swab samples of all her and her five family members were taken for testing. On Wednesday, the results of four of them were shared with the authorities. "Of the four, her father has tested positive. He has been admitted to the Civil Hospital. However, his daughter, wife and a minor boy have tested negative. Results of two other family members are awaited," Rathod said.

The district's first coronavirus patient, a resident of Krishna Nagar in Chandrapur city, has now tested negative, the district information office said in a statement. Another patient, a 23-year-old woman, had tested COVID-19 positive in the city's Binba Gate area on May 13. She would be tested on May 25 and 26 now, it said.