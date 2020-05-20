Gutkha and scented tobacco worth Rs 16.80 lakh seized

Police on Wednesday seized banned gutkha and scented tobacco worth Rs 16.80 lakh from MIDC area here in Maharashtra, an officer said. The seizure included 22 bags of gutkha and 164 bags of paan masala valued at Rs 16.80 lakh.

Police also seized vehicles used for transporting the banned products, motorcycles and cars, he said, adding that the collective value of the seizure is Rs 50 lakh. Two persons have been booked under various sections of th IPC.