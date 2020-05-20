Mercury soars in parts of R'than, Barmer hottest at 44.8 degrees Celsius

Rajasthan reeled under sweltering heat on Wednesday as the mercury hovered above the 40-degree mark in most parts of the state with Barmer recording the highest temperature of 44.8 degrees Celsius, according to the meteorological department here. Jaisalmer recorded a day temperature of 44 degrees Celsius, followed by 42.6 degrees Celsius in Kota and Jodhpur, it said.

Bikaner, Churu, Sriganganagar, Ajmer and Jaipur recorded day temperatures of 42.4, 41.9, 40.6, 40.5 and 40 degrees Celsius respectively, it added. The meteorological department said heatwave conditions will prevail in Kota, Bundi, Baran, Jhalawar, Barmer, Bikaner, Churu, Jaisalmer and Nagaur over the next 24 hours.

Dust storms or thunderstorms are likely to occur at isolated places in Sikar, Jhunjhunu, Alwar, Jaisalmer, Barmer, Bikaner, Nagaur, Sriganganagar, Hanumangarh and Churu during the same period, it said..