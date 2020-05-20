Mercury soars in parts of R'than, Barmer hottest at 44.8 degrees Celsius

Mercury soars in parts of R'than, Barmer hottest at 44.8 degrees CelsiusPTI | Jaipur | Updated: 20-05-2020 21:02 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 21:02 IST
Rajasthan reeled under sweltering heat on Wednesday as the mercury hovered above the 40-degree mark in most parts of the state with Barmer recording the highest temperature of 44.8 degrees Celsius, according to the meteorological department here. Jaisalmer recorded a day temperature of 44 degrees Celsius, followed by 42.6 degrees Celsius in Kota and Jodhpur, it said.
Bikaner, Churu, Sriganganagar, Ajmer and Jaipur recorded day temperatures of 42.4, 41.9, 40.6, 40.5 and 40 degrees Celsius respectively, it added. The meteorological department said heatwave conditions will prevail in Kota, Bundi, Baran, Jhalawar, Barmer, Bikaner, Churu, Jaisalmer and Nagaur over the next 24 hours.
Dust storms or thunderstorms are likely to occur at isolated places in Sikar, Jhunjhunu, Alwar, Jaisalmer, Barmer, Bikaner, Nagaur, Sriganganagar, Hanumangarh and Churu during the same period, it said..
ALSO READ
21-year-old married woman commits suicide in Rajasthan's Bundi
Couple commits suicide by jumping before train in Rajasthan's Bundi
Liquor store guard bludgeoned to death in Rajasthan's Bundi
Low intensity earthquake in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu
Over 2,000 migrants sent back home from Rajasthan's Bundi district: Admn