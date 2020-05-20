Couldn't leave anyone to die in other states: HP CM on returning migrants

Couldn't leave anyone to die in other states: HP CM on returning migrantsPTI | Shimla | Updated: 20-05-2020 21:22 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 21:22 IST
Residents of Himachal Pradesh stranded in various other states during the lockdown were in a crisis situation and were brought back in public interest, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Wednesday
Responding to media queries about the recent spike in cases of the novel coronavirus in the state, Thakur said the government is also worried about the same and that the cases may further increase in the next few days as a large number of people are returning from other parts of the country. "It (spike in cases) was already feared but we couldn't leave anyone (from the state) to die (in other states). The stranded people especially in red zone areas were in crisis. They were surrounded by coronavirus patients," Thakur said. He added that those who want to return to the state should do so in the coming few days as thereafter their arrival will be restricted
Himachal Pradesh had only one active COVID-19 case on May 3 but the number of active cases climbed to 51 within 17 days till May 20. Most of the fresh positive cases are of those who returned from Mumbai, Delhi, Punjab, Chennai and other places. After bringing back residents of Himachal Pradesh from other states, the government will concentrate on testing, the CM said while claiming that coronavirus testing is already the highest in this state in comparison to other states as per the population ratio. "At least 1,000 people will be tested daily and the government will leave no stone unturned to eradicate the virus from the state in coming days," he added.
- READ MORE ON:
- Ram Thakur
- Himachal Pradesh
- Chennai
- Delhi
- Mumbai
ALSO READ
No new COVID-19 case in Himachal Pradesh, 2 active cases
Active COVID-19 cases rise to 6 in Himachal Pradesh
Special train to operate from Goa and Bengaluru to Una to facilitate movement of stranded Himachalis: Jai Ram Thakur
Two more COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh, state tally reaches 54
Three more coronavirus cases in Himachal Pradesh