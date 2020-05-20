Couldn't leave anyone to die in other states: HP CM on returning migrants

Residents of Himachal Pradesh stranded in various other states during the lockdown were in a crisis situation and were brought back in public interest, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Wednesday

Responding to media queries about the recent spike in cases of the novel coronavirus in the state, Thakur said the government is also worried about the same and that the cases may further increase in the next few days as a large number of people are returning from other parts of the country. "It (spike in cases) was already feared but we couldn't leave anyone (from the state) to die (in other states). The stranded people especially in red zone areas were in crisis. They were surrounded by coronavirus patients," Thakur said. He added that those who want to return to the state should do so in the coming few days as thereafter their arrival will be restricted

Himachal Pradesh had only one active COVID-19 case on May 3 but the number of active cases climbed to 51 within 17 days till May 20. Most of the fresh positive cases are of those who returned from Mumbai, Delhi, Punjab, Chennai and other places. After bringing back residents of Himachal Pradesh from other states, the government will concentrate on testing, the CM said while claiming that coronavirus testing is already the highest in this state in comparison to other states as per the population ratio. "At least 1,000 people will be tested daily and the government will leave no stone unturned to eradicate the virus from the state in coming days," he added.