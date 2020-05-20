Left Menu
Development News Edition

Domestic flight to resume partially from May 25, not viable to keep middle seat vacant: Puri

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday said that domestic flight operations will resume from May 25 noting that all airlines and airports were ready but it is not viable to keep the middle seat vacant as it will lead to hike in the ticket price and prescribed social distancing norms would still not be met.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2020 22:00 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 22:00 IST
Domestic flight to resume partially from May 25, not viable to keep middle seat vacant: Puri
Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri speaking to ANI on Wednesday in New Delhi.. Image Credit: ANI

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday said that domestic flight operations will resume from May 25 noting that all airlines and airports were ready but it is not viable to keep the middle seat vacant as it will lead to hike in the ticket price and prescribed social distancing norms would still not be met. "Domestic flights will commence from May 25. Initially, only a small percentage of the total number of domestic flights will be operated. Then depending on the experience, we gain, we will increase the number of flights. It was necessary. We have to live with coronavirus now. All airlines and airports are ready," Puri told ANI.

He said if the middle seat is to be kept vacant, it will lead to an increase in fares by 33 per cent. "It is not viable to keep the middle seat vacant. Even if you keep the middle seat vacant you will still have a situation where prescribed distance for social distancing is not followed. If you were to do it then you've to hike up airline ticket price by 33 per cent," he said.

Asked when international flights will resume, the minister said: "To open fully is premature now." The minister said that Standard operating procedure (SOPs) for airline operations will be announced soon.

"I think Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) should not be made so onerous that they are difficult to be followed. We have now reached a happy balance and SOPs will be announced soon. Those will be the norms for some time," the minister said. Asked about capping prices of airline tickets, he said: "We are looking at some basic measures that could be taken relating to capping prices of airline tickets, but those will be comfortable."

"We are commencing operation of flights to all parts of the country, including Kolkata. But weather and climatic conditions in Kolkata may not permit flight services at present," said Puri answering a query about the operation of flights to Kolkata. Domestic flights in the country have been prohibited since March 25 when the first lockdown was enforced to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has deleted 'domestic air travel of passengers' from the list of prohibited activities in lockdown guidelines. (ANI)

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Report: NBA leaning heavily toward Disney World

Disney World has emerged as the frontrunner to host NBA teams and games if the 2020 season resumes, The Athletic reported Wednesday. The NBA has OrlandoDisney World as a clear frontrunner for return-to-play site for resuming 2019-2020 seaso...

India, China enhance military presence in Ladakh as tension mounts

Indian and Chinese armies rushed in additional troops in areas around Pangong Tso lake and Galwan Valley in Ladakh, signalling hardening of their aggressive posturing two weeks after the they were engaged in a fierce face-off, military sour...

Domestic passenger flights to resume from Monday in calibrated manner

Domestic passenger flight services will resume from May 25 in a calibrated manner, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Wednesday. The minister, however, did not say as to when international passenger flights would resume.All ...

27 new Covid cases found in a single day in Jharkhand; total mounts to 272

In the single-day highest COVID-19 figure in Jharkhand, 27 more persons on Wednesday tested positive for the novel coronavirus, taking the total number of cases to 272, officials said. The Director of the Rajendra Institute of Medical Scien...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020