Left Menu
Development News Edition

Haryana CM promises to pay 3 months' interest on education loans

Despite the resumption of almost all economic activities in Haryana during Lockdown 4.0, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal while pledging to continue to assist the farmers, labourers, poor people, businessmen and entrepreneurs, on Wednesday announced several new initiatives like paying three months' interest on student loans by the State government.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2020 22:55 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 22:55 IST
Haryana CM promises to pay 3 months' interest on education loans
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. Image Credit: ANI

Despite the resumption of almost all economic activities in Haryana during Lockdown 4.0, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal while pledging to continue to assist the farmers, labourers, poor people, businessmen and entrepreneurs, on Wednesday announced several new initiatives like paying three months' interest on student loans by the State government. The Chief Minister was addressing the people of the State today during the 'Haryana Aaj' programme. He said that there are many such students, who have taken loan for their education. Haryana government will pay the interest of three months of all those students who are completing their education this year or who have already completed their education in the previous year but have not been able to start their jobs or business due to this epidemic.

As many as 36,000 students will be benefitted with an amount of about Rs 40 crore, said an official statement. Similarly, the Haryana government will bear two per cent of the total interest on loans of up to Rs 50,000 under 'Shishu Yojana' of Mudra Loan Scheme of the Central government. They will not be required to give any type of collateral for this loan. Under this scheme, the loan will be provided to 5 lakh persons of the state.

The Chief Minister said that the Haryana government will provide loans of up to Rs 15,000 to 3 lakh poor people for starting their own small business at only two per cent interest. These loans will be provided under the Differential Rate of Interest (DRI) scheme, in which banks charge four per cent interest. Of this, two per cent interest will be borne by the State government. He said that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, economic activity has been limited for the last three months. As a result, not only the family income has been affected but the government's revenue has also come down drastically. He said that the government was determined that in this crisis, not even a single person should sleep hungry.

The Chief Minister said that keeping in mind the spirit of Antyodaya that no one should sleep hungry, the free ration is also being made available to more than 27 lakh families by the State government. Apart from this, 3,70,925 families, who do not have any ration card, are also being provided free ration through distress ration tokens. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently announced an economic package of Rs 20 lakh crore under the 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat'. Taking it forward, the Haryana government is doing everything possible to provide full benefits to its farmers, labourers, poor people, businessmen and entrepreneurs and will also start various new schemes for the benefit of people for this purpose. (ANI)

TRENDING

Mumbai, May 20 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Movie producer talks on development & Johnny Depp’s returning

Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retail biz

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast revealed, Fast & Furious 10 possible in 2022

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

ICMR mulling revision of recommendation to use HCQ for COVID-19 treatment

The apex health research body ICMR is mulling a revision of its recommendation to use hydroxychloroquine HCQ for treatment of COVID-19 patients after doubts were raised over the effectiveness of the drug. Asked if the government is planning...

Soccer-Spurs investigating Aurier for lockdown breach - report

Tottenham Hotspur are investigating Serge Aurier for a breach of social distancing rules after the defender posted a picture of himself with his barber on social media, the BBC reported on Wednesday. Ivory Coast international Aurier, 27, pu...

Nigeria doctors to strike over treatment by police during lockdown

Doctors in Nigerias commercial capital Lagos will go on strike from Wednesday evening because of what they describe as police harassment of health workers trying to move through the city to treat patients during a coronavirus curfew.The Nig...

Ireland expects scepticism in EU at UK Northern Ireland proposal

Britains proposal on Wednesday that its Brexit divorce deal would require no new customs infrastructure in Northern Ireland will be met with scepticism by many in the European Union, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said.There is going ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020