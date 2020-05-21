South Delhi district adds two containment zones

The South Delhi district administration on Wednesday issued two containment zone orders following the health department's direction to all district magistrates to create such zones as per the existing guidelines. The department's direction was prompted by a mismatch between the number of coronavirus cases and that of containment zones in Delhi. While the cases in the national capital have been rising, the number of containment zones has gone down.

According to government data, the number of COVID-19 containment zones in the city stood at 76 on Monday, 70 on Tuesday and 69 on Wednesday. On Wednesday, the South Delhi district administration issued containment orders for parts of Zamrudpur in Greater Kailash and Dakshinpuri.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi rose to 11,088 on Wednesday, with 534 fresh cases -- the national capital's highest single-day spike, authorities said. The death toll due to the disease climbed to 176 in the city, they said.