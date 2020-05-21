Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tricolour will soon unfurl in PoK, UP minister tells Pak cricketer

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 21-05-2020 14:33 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 14:33 IST
Tricolour will soon unfurl in PoK, UP minister tells Pak cricketer

Uttar Pradesh minister Anand Swaroop Shukla on Thursday targeted Shahid Afridi for his remarks on Kashmir, telling the Pakistani cricketer that the tricolour would soon unfurl in PoK. “Pak-occupied Kashmir would very soon be a part of India, and the national tricolour would be unfurled there," he said.

The former Pakistan captain recently alleged atrocities in Kashmir, drawing flak from some Indian cricketers. The minister said those speaking ill of India and pointing guns at country “are being eliminated by our army”.

"I want to tell people like Shahid Afridi who are trying to weaken India that this is Narendra Modi's government, which conducted the surgical strikes,” he said, referring to a cross-border attack against Pakistan-based militants. “The time is coming when the map of Pakistan would have to become a thing of the past to establish peace in the world," UP’s minister for state for parliamentary affairs said. The minister added that etiquette cannot be expected from someone like Afridi.

TRENDING

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast revealed, Fast & Furious 10 possible in 2022

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Movie producer talks on development & Johnny Depp’s returning

Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retail biz

Frozen 3 on Elsa’s love, Anna-Kristoff wedding, movie to have ‘best storyline’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Sushmita Sen on 26 yrs of Miss Universe title: What a magical fairytale

Sushmita Sen is reminiscing about her win at 1994 Miss Universe pageant and the actor says she looks back at the event 26 years later with a lot of goodness and gratitude. Sen was just 18 years old when she became the first Indian woman to ...

Social distancing requirement not met even if middle seats in flights are kept vacant, so we will fill up middle seats: Aviation Minister.

Social distancing requirement not met even if middle seats in flights are kept vacant, so we will fill up middle seats Aviation Minister....

NovaLead Pharma to conduct clinical trials for repurposed drug for COVID-19

Drug repurposing firm&#160;NovaLead Pharma on Thursday said&#160;it&#160;has received approval from the&#160;Drugs Controller General of India&#160;DCGI&#160;to conduct phase III clinical trials&#160;for its repurposed drug discovery to tre...

Odisha govt says IMD forecast getting better with time, thanks 'cyclone man' Mohapatra

The Odisha government on Thursday showered praises on the India Meteorological Department IMD, saying weather forecast is getting better with time, a day after cyclone Amphan rolled past its coast causing minimal damage in the state. The go...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020