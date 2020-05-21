Left Menu
Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2020 15:13 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 15:04 IST
Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world
Representative Image

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Thursday. 2:52 p.m.

As many as 116 new COVID-19 cases reported in Karnataka as total infections in the state rises to 1,578. 2:36 p.m.

Maharashtra government has released Rs 67 crores for migrants' train travel so far, official says. 2:25 p.m.

A 43-year-old cop dies of COVID-19 in Pune. 2:17 p.m.

Eleven new COVID-19 cases reported in Chhattisgarh as the state's tally rises to 126. 2:05 p.m.

A case has been filed against Congress President Sonia Gandhi for a tweet posted on the party's official handle alleging misuse of PM-CARES Fund. 2:02 p.m.

Coronavirus cases in Haryana rise to 1,005. 1:54 p.m.

Singapore reports 448 new coronavirus cases, total cases rise to 29,812. 1:36 p.m.

Government stimulus package does not address immediate concerns of the healthcare system, Fitch Solutions says. 1:27 p.m.

A COVID-19 positive woman dies in Budgam district, taking the toll in Jammu and Kashmir to 19. Migrant worker and driver were killed after bus collides with a truck.

1:17 p.m. Drug taken by US President Donald Trump to fight COVID-19 is best left only to controlled clinical trials.

1:14 p.m. Ahmedabad hospital reports the highest COVID-19 deaths in Gujarat.

1:06 p.m. Nearly 1.5 lakh tickets booked in the first two hours for trains running from June 1.

1:03 p.m. COVID-19 pandemic may cause long-term health problems, the study says.

12:50 p.m. Government issues guidelines for domestic flight operations from May 25.

Pakistan conducts the highest number of coronavirus tests over a 24-hour period as cases cross 48,000-mark. 12:42 p.m.

One dies of COVID-19 in AP as the state's toll rises to 54 with 45 fresh cases. 12:27 p.m.

Nine new COVID-19 cases reported in Chandrapur as the Maharashtra district's tally rises to 12. 12:18 p.m.

Indian-origin physician in New York dies of COVID-19. 12:14 p.m.

Nissan introduces an online booking process amid coronavirus pandemic. 11:58 a.m.

AAI issues SOP for domestic flights' resumption and say the Aarogya Setu app is not mandatory for children below 14. 11:46 a.m.

Odisha reports 7th COVID death as the number of cases rises to 1,103. 11:45 a.m.

With three more deaths, COVID-19 fatalities rise to 150 in Rajasthan. 11:30 a.m.

Over 50 million Indians lack handwashing access, at high COVID-19 risk, study says. 11:29 a.m.

Mandoli Jail deputy superintendent tests COVID-19 positive. 11:25 a.m.

US President Donald Trump says the regimen of antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine that he is taking to ward off the coronavirus will finish in the next day or two. 11:15 a.m.

Returning migrants are our brethren, and will welcome them with open heart, says MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. 11:01 a.m.

BMC directs civic officials to acquire 100 beds of private hospitals in each Mumbai ward. 10:47 a.m.

How macaques resist coronavirus re-infection decoded, may help develop a vaccine, scientists say. 10:40 a.m.

The death toll due to COVID-19 in India rises to 3,435 as the number of cases climbs to 1,12,359. 10:07 a.m.

US President Donald Trump says China is on a 'massive disinformation' campaign. 9:30 a.m.

Washim district administration in Maharashtra decides to impose a penalty of Rs 2,000 on those not following the home quarantine norms. 9:26 a.m.

Five more tests are positive for coronavirus in HP. 9:08 a.m.

CISF conducts flag march in Mumbai to enforce lockdown. 8:45 a.m.

Cyclone Amphan leaves behind a trail of destruction in West Bengal with 12 dead. 8:41 a.m.

China reports 33 new coronavirus cases with a spike in asymptomatic infections in Wuhan. 7:37 a.m.

Mexico faces continued drug gang violence despite the pandemic. 3:21 a.m.

Two-day-old baby is the youngest victim of COVID-19 in South Africa.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Latest News

Sushmita Sen on 26 yrs of Miss Universe title: What a magical fairytale

Sushmita Sen is reminiscing about her win at 1994 Miss Universe pageant and the actor says she looks back at the event 26 years later with a lot of goodness and gratitude. Sen was just 18 years old when she became the first Indian woman to ...

Social distancing requirement not met even if middle seats in flights are kept vacant, so we will fill up middle seats: Aviation Minister.

Social distancing requirement not met even if middle seats in flights are kept vacant, so we will fill up middle seats Aviation Minister....

NovaLead Pharma to conduct clinical trials for repurposed drug for COVID-19

Drug repurposing firm&#160;NovaLead Pharma on Thursday said&#160;it&#160;has received approval from the&#160;Drugs Controller General of India&#160;DCGI&#160;to conduct phase III clinical trials&#160;for its repurposed drug discovery to tre...

Odisha govt says IMD forecast getting better with time, thanks 'cyclone man' Mohapatra

The Odisha government on Thursday showered praises on the India Meteorological Department IMD, saying weather forecast is getting better with time, a day after cyclone Amphan rolled past its coast causing minimal damage in the state. The go...
