Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Thursday. 2:52 p.m.

As many as 116 new COVID-19 cases reported in Karnataka as total infections in the state rises to 1,578. 2:36 p.m.

Maharashtra government has released Rs 67 crores for migrants' train travel so far, official says. 2:25 p.m.

A 43-year-old cop dies of COVID-19 in Pune. 2:17 p.m.

Eleven new COVID-19 cases reported in Chhattisgarh as the state's tally rises to 126. 2:05 p.m.

A case has been filed against Congress President Sonia Gandhi for a tweet posted on the party's official handle alleging misuse of PM-CARES Fund. 2:02 p.m.

Coronavirus cases in Haryana rise to 1,005. 1:54 p.m.

Singapore reports 448 new coronavirus cases, total cases rise to 29,812. 1:36 p.m.

Government stimulus package does not address immediate concerns of the healthcare system, Fitch Solutions says. 1:27 p.m.

A COVID-19 positive woman dies in Budgam district, taking the toll in Jammu and Kashmir to 19. Migrant worker and driver were killed after bus collides with a truck.

1:17 p.m. Drug taken by US President Donald Trump to fight COVID-19 is best left only to controlled clinical trials.

1:14 p.m. Ahmedabad hospital reports the highest COVID-19 deaths in Gujarat.

1:06 p.m. Nearly 1.5 lakh tickets booked in the first two hours for trains running from June 1.

1:03 p.m. COVID-19 pandemic may cause long-term health problems, the study says.

12:50 p.m. Government issues guidelines for domestic flight operations from May 25.

Pakistan conducts the highest number of coronavirus tests over a 24-hour period as cases cross 48,000-mark. 12:42 p.m.

One dies of COVID-19 in AP as the state's toll rises to 54 with 45 fresh cases. 12:27 p.m.

Nine new COVID-19 cases reported in Chandrapur as the Maharashtra district's tally rises to 12. 12:18 p.m.

Indian-origin physician in New York dies of COVID-19. 12:14 p.m.

Nissan introduces an online booking process amid coronavirus pandemic. 11:58 a.m.

AAI issues SOP for domestic flights' resumption and say the Aarogya Setu app is not mandatory for children below 14. 11:46 a.m.

Odisha reports 7th COVID death as the number of cases rises to 1,103. 11:45 a.m.

With three more deaths, COVID-19 fatalities rise to 150 in Rajasthan. 11:30 a.m.

Over 50 million Indians lack handwashing access, at high COVID-19 risk, study says. 11:29 a.m.

Mandoli Jail deputy superintendent tests COVID-19 positive. 11:25 a.m.

US President Donald Trump says the regimen of antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine that he is taking to ward off the coronavirus will finish in the next day or two. 11:15 a.m.

Returning migrants are our brethren, and will welcome them with open heart, says MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. 11:01 a.m.

BMC directs civic officials to acquire 100 beds of private hospitals in each Mumbai ward. 10:47 a.m.

How macaques resist coronavirus re-infection decoded, may help develop a vaccine, scientists say. 10:40 a.m.

The death toll due to COVID-19 in India rises to 3,435 as the number of cases climbs to 1,12,359. 10:07 a.m.

US President Donald Trump says China is on a 'massive disinformation' campaign. 9:30 a.m.

Washim district administration in Maharashtra decides to impose a penalty of Rs 2,000 on those not following the home quarantine norms. 9:26 a.m.

Five more tests are positive for coronavirus in HP. 9:08 a.m.

CISF conducts flag march in Mumbai to enforce lockdown. 8:45 a.m.

Cyclone Amphan leaves behind a trail of destruction in West Bengal with 12 dead. 8:41 a.m.

China reports 33 new coronavirus cases with a spike in asymptomatic infections in Wuhan. 7:37 a.m.

Mexico faces continued drug gang violence despite the pandemic. 3:21 a.m.

Two-day-old baby is the youngest victim of COVID-19 in South Africa.