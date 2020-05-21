Bus owner, driver arrested for illegally trying to ferry migrants to Bihar

A bus driver and the owner of the vehicle were arrested for allegedly trying to ferry 49 migrant workers from the city to Bihar using a forged movement pass amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown, police said on Thursday. The driver was identified as Manish Kumar Jha (31), a resident of Nangloi, while bus owner Shravan Kumar Shukla (42) is a resident of Govindpuri, they said. The tourist bus bearing a UP registration number was noticed by the police on Estate Entry Road during night patrolling on May 18, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast), RP Meena, said on checking the vehicle, 49 migrant labourers were found sitting in the bus which was going to Kishanganj in Bihar. All the workers were from Tughlakabad Extension here. "The bus driver also showed a pass issued from the DM Shahdara for the vehicle.When this pass was checked, it was found forged. However, he had applied for the pass," he said. Both the driver and the owner have been arrested in connection with the incident and all the 49 migrant labourers were sent back to Tughlakabad village, he added. A case has also been registered under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of Indian Penal Code and section 3 of Epidemic Diseases Act, the DCP said.