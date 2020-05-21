Left Menu
Delhi’s COVID death count 194; over 500 fresh cases for 3 consecutive days

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2020 15:38 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 15:38 IST
Delhi’s COVID death count 194; over 500 fresh cases for 3 consecutive days

The coronavirus death toll in Delhi has climbed to 194, while the highest single-day spike of 571 fresh cases on Thursday took the total number in the city to 11,659, authorities said. The previous highest single-day spike in fresh cases -- 534 -- was recorded on May 20. This is the third consecutive day when 500 or more fresh cases have been reported in a day in Delhi so far.

In a bulletin issued on Thursday, the Delhi health department said, the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 194, and the total number of cases mounted to 11,659. It, however, added the cumulative death figures refer to fatalities where primary cause of death was found to be COVID-19, as per the report of the Death Audit Committee on the basis of case sheets received from various hospitals.

On Wednesday, the total number of cases stood at 11,088 and 176 deaths..

