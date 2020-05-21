Neighbour held for burglary in Delhi's Swaroop Nagar

A man was arrested for allegedly breaking into his neighbour's house in Swaroop Nagar in outer Delhi and decamping with clothes and a nosepin while the owner was staying away at his native place amid the lockdown, police said on Thursday. The accused, Vinay Negi, is a resident of DCM Colony in Swaroop Nagar, they said, adding efforts are being made to nab the co-accused in the case.

The house owner reported that on March 21, he had gone to his native place in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district. However, due to the coronavirus lockdown, he couldn't come back. He returned to his house in Delhi on May 19 and found the lock of his room broken. Upon checking, clothes and his wife's nosepin were found missing, said Gaurav Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North). Police found the roles of Negi and that of his associate suspicious. Negi admitted that he and his associate burgled the house. They were arrested and the stolen clothes were also recovered from him, the DCP said. PTI AMP CK