Delhi LG asks DDA for moratorium on lease rent, licence fee

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday, suggesting that a panel be formed to help people and businesses in these "tough times" with special focus on protection of interests of labourers. According to a statement, Baijal asked the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to explore measures for moratorium on installments, allotment money, lease rent and licence fee among others so that EMD (earnest money deposit) is not forfeited and allotments are not cancelled.

Baijal is also the chairman of the DDA. He also directed the Home Department to take steps to explore the possibility of automatic extension of the validity of licences for various categories like hotels, restaurants, guest houses and swimming pools which expired after March 1.

The lieutenant governor has written to the DDA, police and the municipal corporations to take measures proactively to ameliorate sufferings of the people and the businesses..