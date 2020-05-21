32 booked for roaming around in Aurangabad's COVID-19 hotspot

An offence was registered against 32 people on Thursday after they were found roaming around on the streets in a COVID-19 containment zone in Aurangabad city of Maharashtra, officials said. These people were found loitering in Pundalik Nagar area, which has so far reported 44 COVID-19 cases, they said.

"They were found walking on the streets in the containment zone without any valid reason. They have been booked under IPC section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant)," Assistant Police Inspector Ghanshyam Sonavane said. Deputy Collector and surveillance in-charge of this area, Soham Wayal, said, "Pundalik Nagar is a densely- populated area, which has emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot. So far, 44 coronavirus positive patients have been found there." Some of the residents against whom the case was registered, had not even covered their faces, the official said.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 tally of Aurangabad district reached 1,179 on Thursday afternoon with the addition of 60 such patients, a district official said..