53-year-old man killed by son over property dispute in UP's Muzaffarnagar

A 53-year-old man was allegedly killed by his son after a heated argument over a property dispute in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Thursday, police said. Sukhbir Saini (53) was hit on the head with an iron rod by his son Arjun (23) after they fought over the property dispute at their home in Kasoli village under Charthawal police station area in the district, police added.

Saini died on the spot, they said. According to Charthawal police station SHO Sube Singh, a police team was rushed to the area and the body has been sent for a post-mortem.

A case was registered against Arjun, who has since been arrested, the SHO said, adding that an investigation is underway. In a similar incident that took place in neighbouring Shamli district, police said 55-year-old Vedpal died of bullet wounds after he was allegedly shot dead by his nephew Monu over a property dispute at Lank village under Kotwali police station area of the district on Thursday.

According to SHO Premvir Rana, a case was registered against Monu and his friend Sagar and both men were arrested. A pistol, that was allegedly used in the crime, was also recovered in this connection while the body has been sent for a post-mortem, the SHO said.

Police are investigating the case, he added..