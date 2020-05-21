Left Menu
Development News Edition

Marriages already fixed on Sundays will be permitted: Karnataka government

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-05-2020 18:45 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 18:45 IST
Marriages already fixed on Sundays will be permitted: Karnataka government

The Karnataka government on Thursday clarified that marriages that have been already scheduled for May 24 and 31 will be exempted from "Sunday complete lockdown" measure prescribed by the administration as part of the fourth phase of COVID-19 shutdown till month end. The clarification comes following a petition from the public seeking clarification or permission to go ahead with the marriages that were already scheduled on Sundays.

Announcing the fourth phase of lockdown restrictions, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had on Monday said that curfew would continue from 7 pm to 7 am and there would be a complete lockdown on Sundays till May 31, other than essential services. This measure imposes restrictions on public transport, shops and establishments and movement of people on Sundays.

"It was ordered that there will be complete lockdown on Sundays, but as marriages have been scheduled already on these days, they will be considered as a special case," Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority member-secretary TK Anil Kumar said in the clarification. According to it, Deputy commissioners are informed that marriages can be permitted by ensuring social distancing, capping the number of guests at 50 and strict compliance with all other guidelines.

Not more than 50 guests, no AC, no consumption of liquor and paan, no invitation to people aged above 65 and below 10 and also pregnant women are some of the guidelines to be followed for holding marriages or events in Karnataka, according to the advisory issued by the state health department last week. Prohibiting people from containment zones from attending such events, it mandated the use of sanitisers and thermal screening at the entry of the venue, among other things. PTI KSU BN WELCOME BN WELCOME

TRENDING

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast revealed, Fast & Furious 10 possible in 2022

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Movie producer talks on development & Johnny Depp’s returning

Frozen 3 on Elsa’s love, Anna-Kristoff wedding, movie to have ‘best storyline’

Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retail biz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Priyanka remembers father Rajiv Gandhi with 'last photo' together

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday remembered her father and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary, and posted a photo with him which she said was their last click together. She is seen in the...

European plans to use apps in virus tracking face setbacks

Doubts were growing on Thursday over whether ambitious plans by European governments to use contact-tracing apps to fight the spread of the coronavirus will be able to be implemented with any real effectiveness soon. In contrast, there appe...

Kante stays away from Chelsea training over virus fears

NGolo Kante has been allowed to stay away from Chelseas return to training due to his coronavirus fears. The French World Cup winner joined up with Frank Lampards squad on Tuesday as Chelsea resumed training following the Premier Leagues de...

Focused on accuracy and testing those with symptoms, primary contacts: Rajender

Rejecting charges by opposition Congress and BJP that it was not doing enough COVID-19 tests, the Telangana government on Thursday said its emphasis has been on accuracy and screening primary contacts of positive cases or those with symptom...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020