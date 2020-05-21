PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:55pm

Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:55pm as per information provided by respective governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 33 33 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 2605 1680 54 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 191 48 4 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 1881 593 10 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 216 165 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 108 59 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 11659 5567 194 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 50 7 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 12539 5219 749 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 1005 670 14 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 138 55 4 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 1390 694 18 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 281 129 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 1605 571 41 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 690 510 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 43 43 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 5735 2733 267 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 39297 10318 1390 ------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 25 2 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 14 12 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 1 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 1103 393 7 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 31 13 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 2005 1794 38 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 6098 3031 150 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 13967 6282 94 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 1661 1013 40 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 173 133 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 132 54 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 5356 3099 127 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 3103 1163 181 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 113136 46085 3394 ------------------------------------------------------------INCREASE BY 2546 1328 39 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 112359 and the death toll at 3435. The ministry said that 45300 people have so far recovered from the infection.