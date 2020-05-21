Violation of lockdown in various places; ensure its strict implementation: MHA to states

The Centre on Thursday said violation of the nationwide lockdown has been noticed in various places and asked the states to ensure strict implementation of the curbs. In a communication to all states and Union Territories, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla also said there should be strict compliance of the order issued for night curfew or prohibition of all non-essential activities between 7 pm and 7 am.

Bhalla said that it was brought to the notice of the Ministry of Home Affairs, through media reports and others sources, that there are violations at various places in the implementation of MHA guidelines issued to check the spread of coronavirus across the country. "I would like to emphasise that the MHA guidelines should be strictly implemented, and all authorities in states and UTs should take necessary steps to ensure the same," he said.