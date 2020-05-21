Left Menu
Development News Edition

Violation of lockdown in various places; ensure its strict implementation: MHA to states

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2020 19:24 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 19:24 IST
Violation of lockdown in various places; ensure its strict implementation: MHA to states

The Centre on Thursday said violation of the nationwide lockdown has been noticed in various places and asked the states to ensure strict implementation of the curbs. In a communication to all states and Union Territories, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla also said there should be strict compliance of the order issued for night curfew or prohibition of all non-essential activities between 7 pm and 7 am.

Bhalla said that it was brought to the notice of the Ministry of Home Affairs, through media reports and others sources, that there are violations at various places in the implementation of MHA guidelines issued to check the spread of coronavirus across the country. "I would like to emphasise that the MHA guidelines should be strictly implemented, and all authorities in states and UTs should take necessary steps to ensure the same," he said.

TRENDING

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast revealed, Fast & Furious 10 possible in 2022

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Movie producer talks on development & Johnny Depp’s returning

Frozen 3 on Elsa’s love, Anna-Kristoff wedding, movie to have ‘best storyline’

Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retail biz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Italy arrests Sicily's coronavirus tsar on corruption charge

Sicilys coronavirus emergency coordinator was arrested along with nine other people on Thursday on suspicion of corruption and rigging of health sector tenders while in his previous role, police on the Italian island said. Antonino Candela ...

China says safeguarding national security serves Hong Kong's interests

Safeguarding national security serves the fundamental interests of all Chinese and Hong Kong, the spokesman for Chinas parliament said on Thursday.Zhang Yesui, asked at a news conference about proposed new legislation for the former British...

Priyanka remembers father Rajiv Gandhi with 'last photo' together

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday remembered her father and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary, and posted a photo with him which she said was their last click together. She is seen in the...

European plans to use apps in virus tracking face setbacks

Doubts were growing on Thursday over whether ambitious plans by European governments to use contact-tracing apps to fight the spread of the coronavirus will be able to be implemented with any real effectiveness soon. In contrast, there appe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020