Fire at two factories in Gr Noida, shanties in Noida; none hurt

A fire broke out in two adjacent private factories in Greater Noida on Thursday, while some shanties were damaged in another blaze in Noida, said officials. No person was injured in the incident reported from Udyog Vihar in Ecotech 3 area in the afternoon, the police said.

“The fire first broke out in a food processing unit due to a short circuit and soon spread to an adjoining cardboard factory. The fire resulted in heavy losses of products in the two factories but details were being ascertained,” a police spokesperson said. The official said 20 fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze, which was visible from a distance, was controlled in some time.

Further proceedings were underway, the police said. In a separate incident, some shanties at Mamura village in Phase III police area, caught fire in the evening, officials said.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was controlled, they added. There was no loss of life in the two fires, the police said, adding the causes of the blazes were yet to be ascertained..