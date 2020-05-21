59 new COVID-19 cases detected in Jammu and Kashmir; total number climbs to 1,449

Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday recorded 59 fresh COVID-19 cases, including those of 21 police personnel, taking the total number of infected to 1,449, officials said. While eight of these cases are from Jammu, 51 are from Kashmir region, they said.

These cases include 21 policemen from district police lines Kulgam, two pregnant women from the neighbouring Anantnag district and a doctor from SMHS hospital, the officials said. They said the total number of cases has now reached 1,449, of which 1,238 are in Kashmir, while 211 are in Jammu region.

There were 745 active cases in the union territory -- 605 in Kashmir and 140 in Jammu-- and 684 patients have recovered, they said. The UT has witnessed 20 COVID-19 related deaths.