Fire at jewellery showroom in central Delhi

Fire at jewellery showroom in central DelhiPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2020 21:27 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 21:27 IST
A fire broke out in an office on the first floor of a jewellery showroom in central Delhi's Karol Bagh on Thursday afternoon, a Delhi Fire Service official said. No casualty was reported in the incident, he added.
The Fire Department said a call was received at 1.15 pm and three fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Later, 10 more vehicles, including water bowsers and motor pumps, were sent to control the fire, it added.
The blaze was brought under control by 5.40 pm and the cooling process is underway, a senior fire official said. The incident took place on the first floor of the Kalyan Jewellers showroom, the officials said, adding that smoke had filled the entire building as there were no windows.
