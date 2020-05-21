9 new cases in UP's Barabanki, district COVID-19 tally reaches 130

9 new cases in UP's Barabanki, district COVID-19 tally reaches 130PTI | Barabanki | Updated: 21-05-2020 21:31 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 21:31 IST
Nine people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki district on Thursday, pushing the number of cases to 130, officials said here
Among the fresh cases, eight have returned from Mumbai and one from Jaipur, District Magistrate Adarsh Singh said. He said all those who have tested positive for the infection are being treated in hospitals.
