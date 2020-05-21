Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thane: Woman constable dies on day she tests COVID-19 positive

PTI | Thane | Updated: 21-05-2020 21:33 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 21:33 IST
Thane: Woman constable dies on day she tests COVID-19 positive

A 45-year-old woman constable posted at a police station in Thane city died on Thursday, hours after she tested coronavirus positive, an official said. The victim, who was posted at Shree Nagar police station under Wagle Estate division, was admitted to private hospital after she showed symptoms of the deadly infection.

Her report, which came on Thursday, confirmed that she was infected. However, she died in the evening, the official said. According to officials, 268 new coronavirus positive cases were reported in Thane district on Thursday, taking the tally of such patients to 4,672. Besides, the death toll in the district reached 151.

Thane city alone reported 98 cases on Thursday, which took its count of patients to 1,561, the authorities said. Some of the patients in the district included children in the age group of four to 10 years. A 14-day girl was found COVID-19 positive from Navi Mumbai, they said.

The civic body-wise tally in the district is as follows: Thane- 1,561, Kalyan Dombivli- 642, Mira Bhayander- 394, Navi Mumbai- 1,422 , Ulhasnagar- 154 , Bhiwandi- 82, Ambernath- 48, Badlapur-137 and Thane Rural-232. In neighbouring Palghar district, 470 coronavirus positive cases have been found so far with 20 deaths, officials said.

TRENDING

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast revealed, Fast & Furious 10 possible in 2022

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Movie producer talks on development & Johnny Depp’s returning

Frozen 3 on Elsa’s love, Anna-Kristoff wedding, movie to have ‘best storyline’

Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retail biz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Railway Protection Force arrests 14 people, including 8 IRCTC agents, for touting; tickets worth Rs 6,36,727 recovered: Rlys.

Railway Protection Force arrests 14 people, including 8 IRCTC agents, for touting tickets worth Rs 6,36,727 recovered Rlys....

Boston Uprising sign local prospect mikeyy

The struggling Boston Uprising continued their midseason roster changes with the signing of main tank Michael mikeyy Konicki on Thursday. The 19-year-old Stonington, Conn., native most recently played for Noble in Overwatch Contenders and i...

Exempt newsprint from customs duty, DMK tells PM Modi

DMK on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to waive customs duty on newsprint, take steps to pay governments advertising dues to newspapers and hike advertisement rates by 100 per cent, saying as the industry has taken a severe hit ...

FROM THE FIELD: Nature ‘strongest ally’ to building sustainable planet

Nature is humankinds strongest ally to help build a sustainable planet, according to a Malaysian biodiversity expert, whose organization is supported by the UN Development Programme, UNDP. Tan Sri Datuk Amar Wilson Baya Dandot told UNDP how...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020