Thane: Woman constable dies on day she tests COVID-19 positive

A 45-year-old woman constable posted at a police station in Thane city died on Thursday, hours after she tested coronavirus positive, an official said. The victim, who was posted at Shree Nagar police station under Wagle Estate division, was admitted to private hospital after she showed symptoms of the deadly infection.

Her report, which came on Thursday, confirmed that she was infected. However, she died in the evening, the official said. According to officials, 268 new coronavirus positive cases were reported in Thane district on Thursday, taking the tally of such patients to 4,672. Besides, the death toll in the district reached 151.

Thane city alone reported 98 cases on Thursday, which took its count of patients to 1,561, the authorities said. Some of the patients in the district included children in the age group of four to 10 years. A 14-day girl was found COVID-19 positive from Navi Mumbai, they said.

The civic body-wise tally in the district is as follows: Thane- 1,561, Kalyan Dombivli- 642, Mira Bhayander- 394, Navi Mumbai- 1,422 , Ulhasnagar- 154 , Bhiwandi- 82, Ambernath- 48, Badlapur-137 and Thane Rural-232. In neighbouring Palghar district, 470 coronavirus positive cases have been found so far with 20 deaths, officials said.