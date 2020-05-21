Govt to continue charging 70 pc 'special corona fee' on liquor

The Delhi government will continue to charge 70 per cent ''special corona fee'' as of now on sale of liquor, an official said on Thursday. A rumour spread on Thursday evening that the government was going to roll back the special fee.

Sources said that the issue of special corona fee was informally discussed in a meeting of the Cabinet, even as there was no decision on it. "As all liquor shops have not reopened yet, it cannot be said that the imposition of special corona fee is affecting the sale of liquor in Delhi. The government will review it again after some days," they said.

The special liquor fee is likely to be withdrawn soon as it might put liquor shops in a disadvantageous position as compared to such outlets in neighbouring cities of the national capital region (NCR(, the officials said. As the third phase of the coronavirus-induced lockdown begun on May 4, the government had allowed around 150 liquor shops to open and had imposed the special fee.

With the beginning of fourth phase of lockdown, all private liquor shops in city will soon open..