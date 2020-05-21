Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mercury breaches 45 degree-mark in Bikaner, temp rises in most parts of Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 21-05-2020 23:18 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 21:57 IST
Mercury breaches 45 degree-mark in Bikaner, temp rises in most parts of Rajasthan
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Most places in Rajasthan recorded an increase of one to two degrees Celsius in the maximum temperature on Thursday. Life has been affected due to a heatwave in western parts of the state, a Meteorological Department official said.

Bikaner recorded a maximum of 45.4 degrees Celsius, followed by 45 each in Barmer and Jaisalmer; 44.8 each in Sriganganagar and Kota; 44.5 in Churu; 44.3 in Jodhpur; 42.9 in Ajmer; 42 in Jaipur and 41.4 degree Celsius in Dabok. The minimum temperature in major cities of the state was between 32 degrees Celsius and 22 degrees Celsius.

The department has forecast heatwaves during the next 24 hours in Kota, Bundi, Baran, Jhalawar, Barmer, Bikaner, Churu, Jaisalmer, and Nagaur, while Sikar, Jhunjhunu, Alwar, Jaisalmer, Barmer, Nagaur, Bikaner, Ganganagar. Winds are expected to blow at a speed of 30–40 km per hour with thunderstorm/dust storm at some places in Hanumangarh and Churu.

TRENDING

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast revealed, Fast & Furious 10 possible in 2022

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Movie producer talks on development & Johnny Depp’s returning

Frozen 3 on Elsa’s love, Anna-Kristoff wedding, movie to have ‘best storyline’

Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retail biz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. House Republicans press TikTok on use of kids' data, ties to Beijing

Two leading Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives wrote a letter to the founder of the popular video sharing app TikTok on Thursday, asking about potentially illegal use of data about children and ties to the Chinese government.R...

Kudlow says the U.S.-China trade deal is 'intact'

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Thursday that the Phase 1 U.S.-China trade deal is intact despite Chinese purchases of U.S. goods that are running behind schedule due to coronavirus shutdowns and there will be no renegotia...

Imran Khan's former aide among six major millers acting like 'cartel': Official report

Pakistans six major millers, including a former confidante of Prime Minister Imran Khan, owing over 50 per cent of sugar production were acting like a cartel and under-reported sugar sales for years, according to a government report release...

Americans splurge at Walmart, Target as stimulus checks kick in

The Trump Administrations coronavirus relief payment provided a fillip to sales of major retailers in April as millions of Americans used the money to buy everything from video games to sewing machines even as the country struggles with rec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020