CM seeks MHA permission for charter flights to bring migrants from difficult areas

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 21-05-2020 22:11 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 22:11 IST
The Jharkhand government has requested Ministry of Home Affairs for permission to bring stranded migrant workers from Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Ladakh and the North-East by charter flights as they could not be ferried by buses or trains from these difficult places. Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah for flight permission on May 12, again urged him for permission to bring back the migrant workers by charter planes, an official release said on Thursday.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren has requested Amit Shah, Union Home Minister, to give permission to bring back the migrant workers who are stranded in Andaman & Nicobar, Ladakh and North-Eastern states by chartered planes as there are no other means to transport stranded workers, it said. It referred to how Prime Minister Narendra Modis permission for movement of stranded people of Jharkhand by special trains helped bring back about 1.5 lakh migrant workers, students and other people of the state so far.

In his request, Soren informed that about 200 workers in Ladakh and 450 workers in the North-Eastern states were still stuck and it was not possible to bring them back by trains and buses, so flight permission be sanctioned to bring them back safely, it said. The first transport of migrant was allowed when a shramik special from Telengana reached Hatia railway station on May one- paving way for running of such trains across the states during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

