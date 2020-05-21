7,500 migrants sent home in last four days by RSRTC buses: Official

7,500 migrants sent home in last four days by RSRTC buses: OfficialPTI | Jaipur | Updated: 21-05-2020 22:17 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 22:17 IST
Around 7,500 migrant workers were sent to various parts of the country through 210 ‘Shramik Special’ buses of the Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation (RSRTC) in the last four days, an official said on Thursday
RSRTC chairman Naveen Jain said a maximum of 129 buses have been sent to Uttar Pradesh, 40 to Madhya Pradesh and 31 buses to Uttarakhand for cities like Hathras, Mandsaur, Shivpuri, Morena and Haridwar. He said three buses have been sent to Shimla in Himachal Pradesh and about 100 workers of Rajasthan were brought back. “Fifty buses will be sent to bring stranded labourers in Delhi and these buses will leave Delhi in a couple of days with workers of different districts of Rajasthan. “Three buses from Pratapgarh depot have reached Yavatmal of Maharashtra to bring 95 labourers of Rajasthan. Similarly, buses are being run to bring 36 workers of Bikaner's Nokha from Surat and drop 32 workers to Surat,” Jain added
PTI AG SRY
ALSO READ
COVID-19: Two civic bodies in Maharashtra bar movement of essential service workers to Mumbai
Maharashtra's COVID-19 situation matter of concern, will hold talks with Chief Minister: Dr Harsh Vardhan
Maharashtra govt appeals to Central govt depts to make available their hospitals for COVID-19 patients
Combating COVID-19: Over 95000 cases, 18000 arrests in Maharashtra for violations till date
Maharashtra: Nurse returns home after a month, says treating COVID-19 patients is difficult