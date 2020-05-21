Left Menu
7,500 migrants sent home in last four days by RSRTC buses: Official

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 21-05-2020 22:17 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 22:17 IST
Around 7,500 migrant workers were sent to various parts of the country through 210 ‘Shramik Special’ buses of the Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation (RSRTC) in the last four days, an official said on Thursday

RSRTC chairman Naveen Jain said a maximum of 129 buses have been sent to Uttar Pradesh, 40 to Madhya Pradesh and 31 buses to Uttarakhand for cities like Hathras, Mandsaur, Shivpuri, Morena and Haridwar. He said three buses have been sent to Shimla in Himachal Pradesh and about 100 workers of Rajasthan were brought back. “Fifty buses will be sent to bring stranded labourers in Delhi and these buses will leave Delhi in a couple of days with workers of different districts of Rajasthan. “Three buses from Pratapgarh depot have reached Yavatmal of Maharashtra to bring 95 labourers of Rajasthan. Similarly, buses are being run to bring 36 workers of Bikaner's Nokha from Surat and drop 32 workers to Surat,” Jain added

