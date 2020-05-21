Cong slams govt for not implementing social-distancing norms in domestic flights

The Congress on Thursday questioned the government for not enforcing social-distancing norms in domestic flights resuming from May 25 and demanded clarity on the issue. "What happened to 'Jaan hai to jahaan hai...'. Do you mean to implement or not implement the Social Distancing requirement? Is it safe or dangerous to Fly with all seats occupied," Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala asked in a tweet.

"Mr. Wishy-Washy Aviation Minister, make a clear Statement!" he added. His statement came after Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said social-distancing requirements are not met even if middle seats in flights are kept vacant, so we will fill up middle seats.

The minister said this while issuing guidelines for resuming domestic flights from May 25. If a passenger does not have the Aarogya Setu app on her or his phone for some reason, they can give a self-declaration form, the minister said, adding that they will not be stopped from boarding the flight.