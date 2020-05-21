Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Allow parl panel on health to interact with health ministry, ICMR, says Jairam Ramesh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2020 22:35 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 22:35 IST
COVID-19: Allow parl panel on health to interact with health ministry, ICMR, says Jairam Ramesh

The parliamentary standing committee on health should be allowed to interact with the health ministry and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on COVID-19, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said on Thursday. He also demanded experts tell the truth to the country on the COVID-19 situation based on facts and science. "Why has the government of India discontinued daily briefings on the health situation? All countries inform their citizens through the press in a time of crisis. At such times credible and professionally competent faces should be telling us what is happening," he asked. Ramesh said the standing committee on health, of which he was a member for five years, is chaired by the very sober and responsible Ram Gopal Yadav. "The committee should be allowed to meet and interact with the health ministry and the ICMR," he said. "The health minister (Harsh Vardhan), a medical doctor himself, has so far stayed away from daily briefings. My suggestion to the government: Let Dr. Randeep Guleria, Director of AIIMS, brief the country every evening. Let experts speak relying on facts and science. Our citizens deserve the truth," he said in a series of tweets. He said an health ministry official during briefings on the COVID-19 situation kept saying that "maybe the peak will never come".

"What are we to make of this assertion? Is there a larger design to this statement made not once but thrice," he questioned. The health ministry, which used to hold daily briefings since the imposition of lockdown from March 25, has now reduced the number of briefings a week and holds them occasionally. Ramesh also said that the recovery rates are rising, says the government. "Fine. But does this have any scientific meaning," he asked. The recovery rate is a function of the time of entry into hospital, he said, asking what about cases where the COVID-19 patient does not have access or is denied entry into hospitals. PTI SKC ANB ANB

TRENDING

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast revealed, Fast & Furious 10 possible in 2022

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Movie producer talks on development & Johnny Depp’s returning

Frozen 3 on Elsa’s love, Anna-Kristoff wedding, movie to have ‘best storyline’

Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retail biz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 4-U.S. labor market struggles as layoffs spread despite businesses reopening

Millions more Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week, more than two months after a shutdown of the country to deal with the coronavirus crisis, pointing to a second wave of layoffs in industries not initially impacted by closur...

Facebook's Zuckerberg embraces more permanent remote work

Facebook Inc will shift toward more permanently embracing remote work even after coronavirus lockdowns ease, Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg told employees in a publicly broadcast livestream on Thursday.Zuckerberg said the worlds largest so...

Future shock: COVID-19 failures show need to prep for climate threats

From collapsing supply chains to power grabs by populist leaders, the coronavirus pandemic has revealed how a crisis can swiftly ramp up wider security risks - a clear warning as climate change looms large, security experts warned on Thursd...

Greetings pour in for actor Mohanlal as he turns 60

Veteran actor Mohanlal celebrated his 60th birthday on Thursday and wishes poured in from all quarters. Political leaders and film personalities took to the social media to wish the star.Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan greeted the ac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020