Three men, who recently joined militancy, apprehended in J&K

Three men, who recently joined militant ranks, were on Thursday apprehended in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. "On Thursday, a picture went viral on social media with three youths holding AK-47 rifles, who claimed to have joined terror ranks. The three identified as Aabid Hussain Wani and Zakir Rafiq Bhat, both residents of Lalpora, and Javid Ahmad Dar, a resident of Thayan Kalaroos," a police spokesman said. He said prompt contact tracing revealed their presence in the forest area of Gungbugh area of Lolab in the north Kashmir district. Accordingly, the spokesman said, security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area. During the search operation, the three started firing on the search party, he said.

However, the spokesman said, repeated announcements were made to persuade them to surrender and after a brief shootout the three were apprehended. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition were seized from their possession, he added.

A case has been registered and investigation set into motion, he said, adding, preliminary investigation reveals that the three were in contact with terrorist handlers across PoK via social media who motivated them to pick arms and join terror ranks..