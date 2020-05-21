Left Menu
Beware of fake websites of global pen brand: police

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-05-2020 23:07 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 23:07 IST
The Cyber Cell of Maharashtra police has warned people not to fall prey to a racket which installs malware on mobile phones and steals data through links to fake websites of a global pen brand. Since lockdown for coronavirus began, the Cyber Cell is keeping a close watch on any new modus operandi adopted by online fraudsters, said a police official on Thursday.

The cell has come across five fake websites of the pen brand, he said. Fraudsters send links to these websites through WhatsApp and text messages, saying that these sites are offering heavy discounts on the merchandise of the brand.

Once the user visits the site, the malware gets activated and can steal information such as card details, passwords and information about Internet bank accounts, the official said. People should not click on such links, he said.

