Nagpur remains in COVID-19 red zone till May 31: Civic chief

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 21-05-2020 23:24 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 23:24 IST
Nagpur, May 21 (PTI)Nagpur municipal commissioner Tukaram Mundhe on Thursday said the city will continue to remain in COVID-19 red zone till May 31 when the fourth phase of the lockdown is slated to end. The Maharashtra government's new guidelines issued early this week, in which Nagpur was not in red zone, would not come into effect in the city, he said.

The government on Tuesday had announced categorisation of various areas into red and non red zones for the purpose of allowing or restricting business and other activities in view of the coronavirus pandemic. According to the new norms, municipal corporations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, including Mumbai, Thane, surrounding towns as well as civic bodies of Pune, Solapur, Aurangabad, Malegaon, Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Akola and Amravati fall in red zone.

All remaining areas of the state fall in non-red zone, an official statement had stated. However, Munde on Thursday said the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC), which was categorised in non-red zone in the May 19 notification, is now part of red zone.

"We have done changes in the May 19 order and issued new orders today in which the NMC has been categorised into red zone and it will remain the same till May 31. "Accordingly, restrictions in force in red zones like Mumbai and Pune will remain in Nagpur also," said Munde.

