South Central Railway completes mega-maintenance of bridge across river Godavari during lockdown
The South Central Railway (SCR) undertook mega maintenance work of the rail cum road bridge across river Godavari amid the COVID-19 lockdown.ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 22-05-2020 06:36 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 06:36 IST
The South Central Railway (SCR) undertook mega maintenance work of the rail cum road bridge across river Godavari amid the COVID-19 lockdown.
Gajanan Mallya, General Manager, South Central Railway, was highly appreciative of the team of Railway engineers and workforce of Vijayawada Division which carried out the task successfully.
"In what can be construed as one of the biggest rail maintenance operations on Indian Railways during the COVID-19 lockdown, South Central Railway has completed comprehensive track maintenance work on the iconic second Rail-cum-Road Bridge across River Godavari near Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh. The track maintenance work on the bridge was undertaken after 43 years from the time the bridge was commissioned in 1977," South Central Railway stated in a press release. (ANI)
