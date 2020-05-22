Left Menu
Development News Edition

Story of Waikato-Tainui Treaty launched on 25th year of settlement

Carmel Sepuloni said there was plenty of academic research on the Treaty of Waitangi Settlement process, but few accessible historical resources that record and share these significant milestones in our nation’s history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 22-05-2020 07:53 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 07:53 IST
Story of Waikato-Tainui Treaty launched on 25th year of settlement
“Waikato-Tainui leaders showed courage and hope in moving to resolve 135-year old land grievances which had impacted the iwi greatly,” Carmel Sepuloni said. Image Credit: Wikimedia

The story of the Waikato-Tainui Treaty process and its enduring impact on the community is being told with a five-part web story launched today on the 25th anniversary of settlement, announced Associate Arts, Culture and Heritage Minister Carmel Sepuloni.

"I am grateful to Waikato-Tainui for allowing us to help capture their story, particularly in light of this historical anniversary of the Treaty settlement signing. By helping to share our history, we can grow our understanding of each other and build stronger aspirations for our future," Carmel Sepuloni said.

The first chapter in the web story can be found via Te Tai Treaty Settlement website – a bilingual digital storytelling platform developed by Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage that captures and shares Treaty settlement stories in collaboration with iwi.

"Waikato-Tainui leaders showed courage and hope in moving to resolve 135-year old land grievances which had impacted the iwi greatly," Carmel Sepuloni said.

"The iwi are investing in their future in many ways - through educational opportunities, revitalisation of reo and tikanga, in caring for their tamariki and the Waikato River. Their Treaty Settlement story is an important part of a longer story that contributes to their future successes."

Carmel Sepuloni said there was plenty of academic research on the Treaty of Waitangi Settlement process, but few accessible historical resources that record and share these significant milestones in our nation's history.

"Te Tai programme led by Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage is changing this."

The Waikato-Tainui series includes interviews with principal negotiator Sir Robert Mahuta and then-Prime Minister Jim Bolger regarding the negotiations that led to the signing and settlement with the government. Further historical footage has been incorporated, including interviews with Te Arikinui Dame Te Atairangikaahu from the 1995 settlement signing.

The web story also looks at the future plans of this iwi as a collective.

Minister of Māori Development Nanaia Mahuta adds: "The raupatu story and the historic Waikato-Tainui settlement of 1995 is an important milestone in New Zealand's history and the path we have taken as a country towards reconciliation and building constructive partnerships between Iwi and the Crown."

Ngāti Awa and Ngāti Porou are already featured on the Te Tai Treaty Settlement website. The next settlement stories will be from Ngāti Whātua Ōrakei and Raukawa in the coming months.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

UK healthcare workers begin COVID-19 hydroxychloroquine trial

Entertainment News Roundup: Spotify new home for Joe Rogan's podcast; California to give guidelines for restarting TV and movie production and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Australia's most populous state to relax restrictions on restaurants, cafes

Australias most populous state said on Friday restrictions imposed to slow the spread of coronavirus will be eased to allow cafes and restaurants to have up to 50 patrons from June 1. New South Wales NSW state Premier Gladys Berejiklian sai...

Reliance strikes 5th deal, sells 2.32 pc in Jio Platforms for Rs 11,367 cr to KKR

Reliance Industries on Friday announced the sale of a 2.32 per cent stake in its digital unit to US private equity giant KKR for Rs 11,367 crore, the fifth deal in four weeks that will inject a combined Rs 78,562 crore in the oil-to-telecom...

PM Modi to visit Bengal, Odisha today to conduct aerial survey of Cyclone Amphan damage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to West Bengal and Odisha today to take stock of the situation in the wake of cyclone Amphan and conduct aerial surveys.He will also take part in review meetings in which relief and rehabilitation wi...

Cricket-Australia confident of hosting India, could tour England

Australia are a nine out of 10 chance to host India for a test series in the home summer and could also tour England for limited overs series beforehand, Cricket Australia boss Kevin Roberts said. Cricket has been shut down since March due ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020