Story of Waikato-Tainui Treaty launched on 25th year of settlement

The story of the Waikato-Tainui Treaty process and its enduring impact on the community is being told with a five-part web story launched today on the 25th anniversary of settlement, announced Associate Arts, Culture and Heritage Minister Carmel Sepuloni.

"I am grateful to Waikato-Tainui for allowing us to help capture their story, particularly in light of this historical anniversary of the Treaty settlement signing. By helping to share our history, we can grow our understanding of each other and build stronger aspirations for our future," Carmel Sepuloni said.

The first chapter in the web story can be found via Te Tai Treaty Settlement website – a bilingual digital storytelling platform developed by Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage that captures and shares Treaty settlement stories in collaboration with iwi.

"Waikato-Tainui leaders showed courage and hope in moving to resolve 135-year old land grievances which had impacted the iwi greatly," Carmel Sepuloni said.

"The iwi are investing in their future in many ways - through educational opportunities, revitalisation of reo and tikanga, in caring for their tamariki and the Waikato River. Their Treaty Settlement story is an important part of a longer story that contributes to their future successes."

Carmel Sepuloni said there was plenty of academic research on the Treaty of Waitangi Settlement process, but few accessible historical resources that record and share these significant milestones in our nation's history.

"Te Tai programme led by Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage is changing this."

The Waikato-Tainui series includes interviews with principal negotiator Sir Robert Mahuta and then-Prime Minister Jim Bolger regarding the negotiations that led to the signing and settlement with the government. Further historical footage has been incorporated, including interviews with Te Arikinui Dame Te Atairangikaahu from the 1995 settlement signing.

The web story also looks at the future plans of this iwi as a collective.

Minister of Māori Development Nanaia Mahuta adds: "The raupatu story and the historic Waikato-Tainui settlement of 1995 is an important milestone in New Zealand's history and the path we have taken as a country towards reconciliation and building constructive partnerships between Iwi and the Crown."

Ngāti Awa and Ngāti Porou are already featured on the Te Tai Treaty Settlement website. The next settlement stories will be from Ngāti Whātua Ōrakei and Raukawa in the coming months.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)