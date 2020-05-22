Left Menu
Patnaik speaks to Mamata, assures support amid Amphan crisis

PTI | Bhubaneshwar | Updated: 22-05-2020 11:44 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 11:44 IST
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik spoke to West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee on Friday and assured all possible support to overcome the crisis triggered by cyclone Amphan that has claimed at least 77 lives and left a trail of destruction in her state. During a telephonic conversation, Patnaik enquired about the intensity of the damage caused due to the extremely severe cyclonic storm and conveyed Odisha's absolute solidarity with the people of West Bengal at this hour of crisis, a statement released by the Odisha Chief Minister's Office said Patnaik also assured all possible support to West Bengal in terms of men and materials to overcome this critical situation, it said.

The chief minister's telephonic discussion with Banerjee came a day after he assured to provide all possible assistance to West Bengal, which has been ravaged by cyclone Amphan that made landfall in the Sunderbans on Wednesday. As the extremely severe cyclonic storm rolled past the Odisha coast and hit West Bengal, Patnaik expressed deep grief at the loss of lives and massive damage to property caused by the calamity in the neighbouring state.

Patnaik had on Thursday directed the chief secretary to remain in touch with his West Bengal counterpart and ensure all possible assistance to the neighbouring state. "The people of Odisha stand with the people of West Bengal at this hour of crisis," he had said.

While the cyclone Amphan caused minimal damage to Odisha as it passed along the state's coast, it inflicted extensive damage in vast areas of West Bengal. Amphan is considered to be the second major cyclone in the Bay of Bengal after the super cyclone of 1999, which had claimed around 10,000 lives in Odisha and devastated vast areas in the state.

In 2018, Odisha had rushed men and resources to the southern state of Kerala, which was severely hit by unprecedented floods. The rescue-and-relief teams from Odisha actively took part in the rehabilitation and resettlement of the flood-hit people in Kerala.

Patnaik's assurance to the neighbouring state coincides with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to West Bengal and Odisha to take stock of the post-cyclone situation in the two eastern states..

