Fire breaks out at chemical factory in Pune

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....
Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...
Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....
Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more invasive forms of mass surveillance post COVID-19....
A zoo in Indonesia may slaughter some of its animals to feed others, such as a Sumatran tiger and a Javan leopard, if it runs out of food in coming months after the coronavirus pandemic forced it to shut it doors. While its 850 animals are ...
Indonesias election commission is investigating the release of 2.3 million voters private information on a hacker website along with a threat to release of the data of about 200 million people, the agency said on Friday.The electoral data f...
Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporations buses were used to bring back stranded UP students from Kota, 94 buses of Rajasthan Roadways were also used and a bill of Rs 36 lakh was raised by Rajasthan Government for the same, said Manag...
A new report shows how Beijing is using infrastructure to expand its surveillance network on the continent, making U.S. officials vulnerable. According to Foreign Policy FP, a U.S. based magazine, In 2018, the African Union accused China of...