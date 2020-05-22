Left Menu
Three arrested for robbing vegetable seller in Najafgarh

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-05-2020 13:50 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 13:50 IST
Three men were arrested for allegedly robbing a vegetable seller while he was going home on a rickshaw in southwest Delhi's Najafgarh amid the ongoing lockdown, police said on Friday. They have been identified as Sonu (23), Aman Kumar (24) and Akshay (22), all residents of Najafgarh, police said. The incident took place Wednesday night when Daur Shah, after selling vegetables, was going home on a rickshaw.

When he reached near Gaushala in Makshudabad colony, the three men caught hold of him. One of them chocked his neck, another hit his head while the third took away his mobile phone, Rs 1,400 and PAN card, a senior police officer said. The man raised an alarm and chased the robbers. Two police personnel patrolling nearby joined him and they managed to apprehend the two accused while the third escaped, the officer said.

"During interrogation, the accused disclosed the name of their associate as Akshay. A police team conducted raids at all possible whereabouts of the accused and arrested him. The robbed mobile phone and one trigger knife were recovered from his possession," he said, adding cash and other documents were recovered as well. A case has been registered in this regard, police said.

