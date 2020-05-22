Two terrorists arrested by J-K police

The Jammu and Kashmir police on Friday arrested two terrorists who are associates of the proscribed outfit Ansar Gazwat uL Hind (AuGH) and the Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) from Tral and Awantipora in South Kashmir, police said. The two were involved in providing shelter, support and logistics, besides passing sensitive information to the terrorists of the proscribed outfits.

The incriminating material has been recovered from both the arrested associates. An FIR has also been registered against the two at Tral and Awantipora police stations. (ANI)