Second intrastate train leaves from Bengaluru for Mysuru
The second intrastate train, Bengaluru-Mysuru Daily Special Express, left from Kanteerava Sangolli Rayanna Station here for Mysuru on Friday, said South Western Railway.ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 22-05-2020 14:10 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 14:10 IST
The second intrastate train, Bengaluru-Mysuru Daily Special Express, left from Kanteerava Sangolli Rayanna Station here for Mysuru on Friday, said South Western Railway.
The passengers including children and women were going through temperature check-up at the railway station before boarding the train.
The Railway authorities applauded the passengers while the train was departing from the station. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bengaluru
- Mysuru
- South Western Railway