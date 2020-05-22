Major fire at chemical factory in Pune district; none hurt

A major fire broke out at a chemical manufacturing unit in Pune district on Friday morning, officials said. No casualty was reported in the incident as the plant, located in Kurkumbh MIDC on Pune-Solapur Road, was closed, a fire brigade official said.

"The blaze erupted around 10.30 am. Water tankers were rushed to the site and the fire was doused. Cooling operation is underway now," the official said. He added that drums containing acetone and ethanol were kept at the plant.

"As the fire spread, those drums caught fire and exploded. A blanket of thick black smoke engulfed the area after the blaze. Nobody was injured in the incident as the plant was shut," the official said..