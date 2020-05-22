Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vardhan takes charge as WHO Executive Board chairman

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2020 16:38 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 16:38 IST
Vardhan takes charge as WHO Executive Board chairman

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, who is at the forefront of India's battle against COVID-19 pandemic, took charge as the chairman of the 34-member WHO Executive Board on Friday, officials said. Vardhan, who succeeded Dr Hiroki Nakatani from Japan, offered his condolences at the loss of lives due to the cooronavirus pandemic across the globe.

In his remarks after being elected as the chairman of the WHO executive board, he also said a strengthening of global partnerships and a shared response was needed to deal with the current crisis caused by the pandemic. The proposal to appoint India's nominee to the executive board was signed by the 194-nation World Health Assembly on Tuesday.

Last year, WHO's South-East Asia group had unanimously decided to elect India's nominee to the executive board for a three-year-term beginning May. The chairman's post is held by rotation for one year among regional groups and it was decided last year that India's nominee would be the Executive Board chairman for the first year starting Friday.

It is not a full-time assignment and the minister will just be required to chair the Executive Board's meetings, an official said. The Executive Board comprises 34 individuals, technically qualified in the field of health, each one designated by a member-state elected to do so by the World Health Assembly. Member States are elected for three-year terms.

The board meets at least twice a year and the main meeting is normally in January, with a second shorter meeting in May, immediately after the Health Assembly. The main functions of the executive board are to give effect to the decisions and policies of the Health Assembly, to advise it and generally to facilitate its work.

Addressing the 73rd World Health Assembly via video conferencing on Monday, Vardhan had said India took all necessary steps well in time to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. He had asserted that the country has done well in dealing with the disease and is confident of doing better in the months to come.

Towards the end of his speech, Vardhan also initiated a standing ovation by the board for all the 'Covid warriors' across the globe. India takes over the chairmanship of the Executive Board amid growing calls, including by US President Donald Trump, to investigate how the coronavirus originated in China's Wuhan city and subsequent action by Beijing.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

UK healthcare workers begin COVID-19 hydroxychloroquine trial

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

R513Million payment approved for COVId-hit small businesses

The Small Enterprise Finance Agency Sefa has approved payment worth R513 million for small businesses whose finances have been negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.Since the opening of Small, Medium and Macro Enterprises SMMEs Debt ...

Govt must put persons with disabilities at the centre of COVID-19 response

Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, has appealed to South Africans to create a partnership that can work towards the protection and safety of persons with disabilities.Nkoana-Ma...

Plane crashes in Pakistan with 99 on board, many feared dead

A Pakistan International Airlines PIA plane with 99 passengers and crew crashed into a residential area of the city of Karachi on Friday, with many feared dead, officials said.Smoke billowed at the scene where flight PK 8303 came down, some...

Arrivals to UK face 14-day quarantine under government plan

People arriving in the UK will have to quarantine themselves for 14 days and could be fined 1,000 pounds USD 1,220 if they fail to comply under a plan being announced Friday by the British government. Home Secretary Priti Patel will set out...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020