Left Menu
Development News Edition

75th anniversary of Warli Adivasi Revolt to be commemorated

PTI | Thane | Updated: 22-05-2020 16:54 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 16:54 IST
75th anniversary of Warli Adivasi Revolt to be commemorated

The CPI(M) and the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) have decided to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the 'Warli Adivasi Revolt' on Saturday by hoisting red flags on the houses in some villages in Thane and other districts of Maharashtra, its office-bearer said on Friday. Dr Ashok Dhawale, All India general secretary of the AIKS, said that on May 23, 1945, a large convention was held at Zari village in the then Umbargaon (now Talasari) tehsil of Thane district. Over 5,000 tribal women and men from Talasari and Dahanu tehsils had gathered there.

"At that convention, a clarion call was given to overthrow the feudal system of bonded labour and marriage slavery that was rampant in the district. As the struggle picked up momentum, it took up other burning issues like wages, forest, land rights, water, food, employment, education, health and so on," he said. "Tomorrow, the contribution of hundreds of leaders, thousands of activists and martyrs will be remembered," he added.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

UK healthcare workers begin COVID-19 hydroxychloroquine trial

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

R513Million payment approved for COVId-hit small businesses

The Small Enterprise Finance Agency Sefa has approved payment worth R513 million for small businesses whose finances have been negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.Since the opening of Small, Medium and Macro Enterprises SMMEs Debt ...

Govt must put persons with disabilities at the centre of COVID-19 response

Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, has appealed to South Africans to create a partnership that can work towards the protection and safety of persons with disabilities.Nkoana-Ma...

Plane crashes in Pakistan with 99 on board, many feared dead

A Pakistan International Airlines PIA plane with 99 passengers and crew crashed into a residential area of the city of Karachi on Friday, with many feared dead, officials said.Smoke billowed at the scene where flight PK 8303 came down, some...

Arrivals to UK face 14-day quarantine under government plan

People arriving in the UK will have to quarantine themselves for 14 days and could be fined 1,000 pounds USD 1,220 if they fail to comply under a plan being announced Friday by the British government. Home Secretary Priti Patel will set out...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020