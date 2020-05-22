75th anniversary of Warli Adivasi Revolt to be commemorated

The CPI(M) and the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) have decided to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the 'Warli Adivasi Revolt' on Saturday by hoisting red flags on the houses in some villages in Thane and other districts of Maharashtra, its office-bearer said on Friday. Dr Ashok Dhawale, All India general secretary of the AIKS, said that on May 23, 1945, a large convention was held at Zari village in the then Umbargaon (now Talasari) tehsil of Thane district. Over 5,000 tribal women and men from Talasari and Dahanu tehsils had gathered there.

"At that convention, a clarion call was given to overthrow the feudal system of bonded labour and marriage slavery that was rampant in the district. As the struggle picked up momentum, it took up other burning issues like wages, forest, land rights, water, food, employment, education, health and so on," he said. "Tomorrow, the contribution of hundreds of leaders, thousands of activists and martyrs will be remembered," he added.