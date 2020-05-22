Woman beaten to death by two sons in Odisha

Woman beaten to death by two sons in OdishaPTI | Baripada | Updated: 22-05-2020 17:01 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 17:01 IST
A 56-year-old tribal woman was allegedly beaten to death by her two sons in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, a police officer said on Friday. The two accused, Rabi Singh (25) and Raja Singh (23), have been arrested, he said.
Tulasi, a resident of Satbhaya village in Bangriposhi police station area, had on Thursday apparently engaged in an argument with his two sons, who came home drunk, Inspector- in-Charge (IIC), Dayanidhi Das said. The sons allegedly attacked the woman with a lathi, and killed her on the spot, he said.
Police, after being informed about the incident by locals, rushed to Tulasi's home and found her body lying in a pool of blood, the IIC said, adding that more details will be available in the case after a thorough investigation..
- READ MORE ON:
- Odisha
- Dayanidhi Das
- Mayurbhanj
- Raja Singh
- Rabi Singh
- Bangriposhi
- Satbhaya village