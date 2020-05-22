Left Menu
Dharmendra Pradhan reviews pipeline projects worth approximately Rs 8000-crore, pitches for Aatmanirbhar Bharat

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday reviewed pipeline projects worth approximately Rs 8000-crore, under various stages of implementation and called for complete indigenisation in these projects.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2020 17:05 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 17:05 IST
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday reviewed pipeline projects worth approximately Rs 8000-crore, under various stages of implementation and called for complete indigenisation in these projects. "Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday reviewed pipeline projects worth approx. Rs. 8000 Crore, under various stages of implementation by oil and gas companies. Pitching for Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Minister Pradhan called for complete indigenisation in these projects," said a press release from the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas.

The press release further said, "GAIL is processing line pipe tenders of more than Rs 1000 crore for around 1 Lakh MT steel procurement by September 2020 for progressive supply of 800 Km line pipe from domestic bidders. This quantity is expected to be doubled by the end of current financial year to boost Make in India initiatives and further the goal of a self-reliant India." Project work along the Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga, JHBDPL pipeline, has resumed in full swing post lockdown and is gearing up to connect Eastern India with the West to Central natural gas pipeline corridor for boosting gas-based economy in the country.

"Indian Oil is implementing 1450 km long natural gas pipeline project in southern India, with a project cost of Rs 6025 crore. It has an approximate 1.65 Lakh MT steel pipes manufacturing potential in India at a cost of Rs 2060 crore, in line with the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan," the press release said. The Indradhanush Gas Grid Ltd., natural gas pipeline grid being developed in the north-east, will ensure uninterrupted supply of natural gas to all the 8 north-eastern states, accelerate their economic growth and help usher a gas-based economy in India.

"lGGL is processing line pipe tenders of more than Rs 950 cr for around 73000 MT steel procurement by July, 2020 for progressive supply of 550 Km line pipe from domestic bidders. This quantity is expected to be doubled by the end of current FY," it added. (ANI) .

