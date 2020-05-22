Most observe Jumatul-Vida by praying at their homes in Kashmir

Jumatul-Vida, the last Friday of the Muslim fasting month of Ramzan, was observed by most of the faithful in Kashmir by praying inside their homes as per the government orders but congregational prayers were held inside the mosques in the interior areas of the valley. Jamia Masjid in downtown Srinagar, which would witness a gathering of nearly one lakh on Jumatul-Vida every year, wore a deserted look in view of the government orders which bans congregation at religious places.

Jumatul-Vida prayers were also not offered at any of the major shrines or mosques including Hazratbal along the banks of Dal Lake. While all the mosques near main roads remained closed, Friday prayers were, however, offered in some mosques located in the interiors of the city and elsewhere in the valley.