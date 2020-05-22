12 people test positive for COVID-19 in HP, total rises to 165

Twelve people tested positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Friday, taking the number of cases in the state to 165, officials said here. The number of active cases in the state now stands at 102. Fifty-three of these are from Hamirpur, 28 from Kangra, five each from Solan and Bilaspur, four from Mandi, two each from Sirmaur, Una and Chamba, and one from Kullu, the officials said.

Four patients were also discharged in Kangra during the day, taking the number of those who have recovered from the disease so far to 59, they added. Hamirpur Deputy Commissioner Harikesh Meena said all the 12 fresh cases reported in the district had returned recently from other parts of the country and were kept under institutional quarantine at different places.

They are being admitted to various COVID centres of the district for treatment and isolation, he added..