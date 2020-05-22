Use mid-day meal food grains to feed people in quarantine centres: Bihar govt to schools
The Bihar Education Department has written a letter to all District Magistrates and District Education Officers stating that the food grains in schools meant for the mid-day meal scheme are to be used for preparing food for people housed in the quarantine centres.ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 22-05-2020 17:19 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 17:19 IST
The order is for several government and government-aided schools that are being used as quarantine centers in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.
In the letter, RK Mahajan, Additional Chief Secretary, Bihar Education Department stated that the mid-day meal scheme is not active due to the lockdown and the district administration will provide food grains to schools once they reopen. (ANI)
