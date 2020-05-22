Left Menu
No death due to COVID-19 in Delhi is missed in count: Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday dismissed reports of discrepancies in COVID-19 death data and said that no deaths caused due to coronavirus in the national capital are missed in the count.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2020 17:43 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 17:43 IST
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain speaking to ANI on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday dismissed reports of discrepancies in COVID-19 death data and said that no deaths caused due to coronavirus in the national capital are missed in the count. "No death caused due to coronavirus in Delhi is missed in the count. Deaths due to COVID-19 in the national capiltal cannot be hidden," Jain told ANI here. However, he added that the deaths of suspected cases are not covered in death toll of COVID-19.

Jain said that a total of 12,319 coronavirus cases have been reported in the national capital, including 6,214 active cases and 5,897 cured/discharged patients. So far, 208 people have lost their lives. "When a dead body is brought to a hospital, it is qualified as suspected case and last rites of the same are performed accordingly. How can suspect cases be counted among COVID-19 cases? The number of deaths cannot remain hidden. It may be delayed by a day or two, but it cannot be hidden," Jain said.

He said that several hospitals had delayed their report on coronavirus cases and death, which were sent later and the numbers added up. "That is why the numbers have now increased," he added. Jain also urged people not to rely on the numbers of COVID-19 cases to assess the coronavirus situation.

"Percentage of growth and doubling rate determine the situation. The doubling rate of coronavirus cases in the national capital is currently at 13 days," he said. (ANI)

