Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP CM asks officials to do skill mapping of migrant workers in quarantine centres

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 22-05-2020 17:58 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 17:58 IST
UP CM asks officials to do skill mapping of migrant workers in quarantine centres

Lucknow, May 22 ( PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday directed officials concerned to do skill mapping of migrant workers so that they can be provided employment once they complete the quarantine period. While holding a review meeting with senior officials on the coronavirus-induced lockdown, Adityanath said skill mapping should be done in quarantine centres.

Over 20 lakh migrant workers have returned to the state in the last few days. Keeping the large number in mind, every quarantine centre should be necessarily provided with infrared thermometer and pulse oximeters, the chief minister said.

He has directed police to patrol border areas as well as highways and expressways following a series of road accidents in the state. Adityanath has asked the officials to provide foodgrains to all the migrant workers in home quarantine for 15 days.

They will also be given a sustenance allowance of Rs 1,000 during home quarantine, an official spokesman said. The chief minister emphasised the need for increasing the testing capacity to 10,000 tests per day and setting up one virology lab in every district.

He asked police to ensure strict compliance of lockdown measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

UK healthcare workers begin COVID-19 hydroxychloroquine trial

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

NCW takes cognizance of sexual harassment complaint against Faridabad hospital doctor

The National Commission for Women NCW has taken cognizance of sexual harassment complaints against a doctor at a Faridabad hospital and sought a detailed action taken report from the hospital administration. The NCW has come across a post o...

Delhi HC seeks reply from Centre, police on plea demanding action against cops over 'attack' on JMI students

Delhi High Court on Friday asked the Central government and Delhi Police to file their replies on a petition demanding action against cops for allegedly attacking the students of Jamia Millia Islamia JMI University on December 15 last year....

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat on simmering U.S.-China tensions

U.S. stocks opened flat on Friday as investors pitted hopes of more stimulus to revive an ailing economy against deteriorating U.S.-China relations over Beijings move to impose a national-security law in Hong Kong.The Dow Jones Industrial A...

Drug touted by Trump as COVID-19 treatment tied to increased risk of death - study

Malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, which U.S. President Donald Trump says he has been taking, is tied to increased risk of death in COVID-19 patients, according to a study published in medical journal Lancet.The study httpswww.thelancet.comla...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020